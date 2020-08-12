Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.23, but opened at $79.84. Zillow Group shares last traded at $79.81, with a volume of 15,661 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

