Zendesk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 17,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 1,879 call options.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,833 shares of company stock worth $10,153,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

