Yuval Wasserman Sells 5,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

