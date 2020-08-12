Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DAO opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Nomura raised Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

