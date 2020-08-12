Youdao (DAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Youdao to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE DAO opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
