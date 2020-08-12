WSP Global Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian set a C$100.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.91.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$86.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. WSP Global has a one year low of C$59.83 and a one year high of C$98.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.87.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

