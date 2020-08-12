Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 455.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Worthington Industries worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

