Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

WWD stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

