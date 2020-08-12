Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.