Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.94.

Wix.Com stock opened at $268.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.64. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,367,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

