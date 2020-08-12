WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Up 8.5% Following Strong Earnings

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.42, 3,984,938 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 1,360,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -443.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

