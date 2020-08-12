William Blair Comments on Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Servicemaster Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

