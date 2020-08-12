WidePoint (WYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.

Shares of WYY opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

