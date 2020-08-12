Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $180.00 at Berenberg Bank

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $40.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 41.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.97.

NYSE W opened at $309.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,237,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $3,819,270.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,681,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,243 shares of company stock worth $43,872,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 135.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

