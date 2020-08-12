WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 54 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $914.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,193.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $19,296,119.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.