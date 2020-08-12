WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 46,666 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

