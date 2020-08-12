WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,300 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,789,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 949,132 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 886,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

