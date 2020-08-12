WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 41,233 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

