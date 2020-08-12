WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

