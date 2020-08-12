WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,391 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $85,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,990,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

