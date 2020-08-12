WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $213.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.51. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.