WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $182,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.