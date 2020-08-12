WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $159,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 244.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 28.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after acquiring an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

