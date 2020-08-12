WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

