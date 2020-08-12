WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

OHI opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.