WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 500 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

AFL stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

