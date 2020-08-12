Warburg Research Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.22 ($32.03).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €31.32 ($36.85) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

