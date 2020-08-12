Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Ian P. McHoul Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of £34,150 ($44,646.36).

Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 690 ($9.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.85. Vitec Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $314.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

Vitec Group (LON:VTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (9.90) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.50) (($0.11)) by GBX (1.40) (($0.02)). Equities analysts anticipate that Vitec Group plc will post 7223.1058488 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 800 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vitec Group from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

