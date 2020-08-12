Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VERU opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

