Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VERU opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.
