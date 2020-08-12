Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.90.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.