Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vector Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.92. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.75%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $4,049,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

