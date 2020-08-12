Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,513,000 after acquiring an additional 393,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

