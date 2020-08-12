Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) Insider Buys £70,800 in Stock

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) insider John Kay acquired 40,000 shares of Value and Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £70,800 ($92,561.12).

LON VIN opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 million and a P/E ratio of -847.50. Value and Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.34 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Value and Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. Value and Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

