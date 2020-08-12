US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading Up 12.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) was up 12.3% during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $19.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. US Gold traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.57, approximately 220,919 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 64,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get US Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.