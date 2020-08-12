Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

UHS stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

