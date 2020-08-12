Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

