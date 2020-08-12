Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.67 EPS.
Shares of UNIT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.
