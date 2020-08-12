Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($3.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.64-1.67 EPS.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

