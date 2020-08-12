Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €26.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €28.84 ($33.93) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.11. Uniper has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a one year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

