TreeHouse Foods Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of THS opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

