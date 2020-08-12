Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 23,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 2,880 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 85,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

