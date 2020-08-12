Traders Buy Large Volume of TPI Composites Call Options (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,303% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of TPIC opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

