Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

