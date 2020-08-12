Tivity Health Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of TVTY opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $830.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.