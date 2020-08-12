Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.