Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

