Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Cummins by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.