Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,140 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Shares of PB opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

