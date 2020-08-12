Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,640 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.30. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

