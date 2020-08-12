Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.50. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

