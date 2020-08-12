Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,999 shares of company stock worth $7,300,086 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.15. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.