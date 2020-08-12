Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lear by 340.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 824,450 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 692,494 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 89.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,149,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,130,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,748,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

